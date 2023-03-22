Cordarrelle Patterson may be luring Odell Beckham Jr. to Atlanta
No one can say that Cordarrelle Patterson isn't trying. The current Atlanta Falcons running back and fan favorite has been spending his offseason trying to recruit some talented players and coaches to the team, to no avail.
His latest shot in the dark is to free agent wide receiver and former All-Pro, Odell Beckham Jr. Patterson responded to a tweet by the wide receiver asking him how much he wants to come play for the Dirty Birds.
How can you not love Cordarrelle Patterson? After many seasons in the NFL, with many teams, he signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 and became a star on offense for the first time in his career. He has now embraced the city and become the team's biggest recruiter and advocate.
Especially this offseason, he has spent time asking the Falcons to hire every coach except Ryan Nielsen (this isn't to say he doesn't like the hire), he has spent time asking for Lamar Jackson to come hand him the ball every Sunday, and has advocated for Terry Fontenot to go out and grab numerous talented players.
His newest venture? Trying to lure Odell Beckham Jr. to take the same field as him each Sunday during the upcoming season.
Following rumors that Odell was asking for a contract worth over $20 million per year, he made it known that he never demanded that, but he still wants more than $4 million. Patterson saw the opportunity and asked him how much he wanted because Atlanta would love to have him.
There certainly aren't many players more talented than him still on the open market, so yes, we would welcome him to the Falcons. Maybe CP can finally succeed in his recruiting by getting Odell on the phone with Terry Fontenot. It is definitely a position of need for Atlanta, but there would be competition for his services.
The good news is that Atlanta could outbid just about anyone, as they are still near the top of the league in available cap space.
Anyways, in Patterson's replies, another notable receiver made an appearance. Tyreek Hill simply tagged the NFL for some unknown reason.
While it isn't likely that the Falcons will open their wallets for the former All-Pro receiver, you just never know what might happen in this crazy league. For all we know Patterson just got the ball rolling for the two parties to join forces.