Could Kirk Cousins lure Justin Jefferson to the Falcons?
Even after an active free agency period on the offensive side of the ball, the Atlanta Falcons could still use another good wide receiver—or a great one.
The Minnesota Vikings are in contract negotiations with wide receiver Justin Jefferson. However, the fact that the two sides have not agreed to something by now says that the door could be open for other teams to make lucrative offers.
The Falcons would be at the top of the list of potential teams. While they added Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore to go with Drake London, there is uncertainty around the two newcomers and how can you pass up adding the best receiver in the game?
Their new quarterback Kirk Cousins also gives them a distinct advantage if they go after the All-Pro receiver.
Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson relationship could land the WR in Atlanta
One of the coolest moments last season was seeing Kirk Cousins' teammates' response following his season-ending injury.
The QB tore his Achilles the week before he was scheduled to play in Atlanta. His teammates came out in pregame in Mercedes-Benz Stadium wearing 'Kirko Chains' shirts to show their support.
It isn't often that type of support for one player. It also shows how much Jefferson loved playing for Cousins and I am sure you can see where I am going with this.
The former LSU Tiger is entering the final year of his contract, meaning, in the event of a trade, he won't have a no-trade clause. Nevertheless, this relationship can still have an impact on a potential trade.
The Falcons may value the chemistry the two sides already have. In a year that will see many changes, pairing these two together can give you an immediate already-developed connection. It can also increase the likelihood that JJ will remain happy with the Dirty Birds.
These small off-the-field factors could factor into a potential trade. While it is unlikely that the Vikings will let another offensive pillar go this year, if you offer them something they cannot refuse, you will end up with the best wide receiver in the game. That would take this offense to a whole different level.