The Atlanta Falcons have to make a blockbuster trade ASAP
With the expectations of the 2024 Falcons, the likelihood that we see a blockbuster trade is higher than ever. This team is in a position to win right now and that should convince Terry Fontenot to trade for an elite player.
Not only would it be nice to see a big-name player added to this team but you can stay ahead of the curve and spend your assets that the NFL could take after they conclude their tampering investigation.
Falcons should spend their draft picks before the NFL takes them
The NFL is in the middle of an investigation for tampering. It is quite obvious that the Falcons violated the league's rules when attempting to sign quarterback Kirk Cousins—they will likely lose draft picks in 2025.
However, if Terry Fontenot can pull off a blockbuster trade for a guy like Justin Jefferson, you can spend those draft picks before they are taken.
If the NFL is looking to take 2025 draft picks away, trading away your first and second-round picks could ultimately lessen the league's punishment.
The NFL can still dock draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and beyond. With where this team sits right now, the Falcons should avoid losing picks in next year's draft at all costs. Losing picks in 2026 would be less harmful since you would already be transitioning and have more time to recoup those picks.
Many of the trade candidates are at the wide receiver position. Atlanta could use another elite receiver to pair with Drake London, even after the signing of Darnell Mooney.
Names like Justin Jefferson and Brandon Aiyuk may be available. We would all prefer Jefferson, especially now with Kirk Cousins being the quarterback, but either pass catcher would open up the field even more for an already promising offense.