Falcons added Patrick Mahomes' kryptonite late in offseason for SNF matchup
Patrick Mahomes wishes new Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons would retire. The safety has a habit of making plays against his AFC West rival and now the Dirty Birds will benefit from his play in a huge Sunday Night Football matchup.
As a long-time member of the Denver Broncos, Justin Simmons saw plenty of Patrick Mahomes. He also saw plenty of passes heading his direction—intercepting him five times.
Five interceptions might not seem like a lot but he has the most against Mahomes, by far. Next on the list are five players who have picked just two passes.
Justin Simmons will have big impact for the Falcons in Week 3
If there is one player you cannot fault for the Broncos being 1-14 against the Chiefs over their past 15 meetings, it is Justin Simmons. The all-time great safety in Denver always played well against the division rival.
Ironically, he will see his old rival in his third game with his new team. The Chiefs and Falcons only play each other once every four years and so the Dirty Birds chose the right time to bring in Jessie Bates' complement.
Raheem Morris and Jimmy Lake's defense will need to rely on their two safeties. They will be tasked with stopping Andy Reid's offense which is anything but easy.
Ending NFL Sunday with a win would be a massive boost to the Atlanta Falcons. Like we said a week ago, this team must show they can beat the best if they want to be the best.
The defense needs to do just enough while the offense needs to control the ball and lean on the running ability of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. Doing those things will get you to a convincing 2-1 record and help you keep pace in the hot NFC South.