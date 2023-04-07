Falcons Draft Profile Bijan Robinson: strengths, weaknesses, highlights, prediction
Texas RB Bijan Robinson's prospect profile, fit with the Atlanta Falcons, highlights, and more
Bijan Robinson is unanimously seen as the top running back in the draft (spoiler: for good reason) and even a generational talent. Clearly, he doesn't play the most valuable position but some team in the first round will be willing to overlook that and select the talented playmaker.
The question is whether that will be the Atlanta Falcons because they have made it clear that they are following the best player available strategy. If he is there at eight, would they consider taking him? We will get to that after we look over his profile.
Bijan Robinson's measurables:
Measurable
Value
Percentile for position
Height
5'11"
57
Weight
215
56
Wingspan
74 3/4"
56
Arm length
31 1/8"
57
Hand size
9 3/4"
84
10yd split
1.52
83
40yd dash
4.46
82
Vertical
37"
80
Broad
124"
83
Bijan Robinson has a good height-weight combination which is visible on the field. While he doesn't have measurements that will make you spit out your drink, there is nothing there that is concerning.
In fact, the bottom five measurements are good. His speed is great for his size and position, he has excellent acceleration, and his vertical and broad jumps show his explosion.