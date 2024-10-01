Falcons First Quarter Awards: MVP, LVP, MIP, Rookie of the Year
By Mike Luciano
The Atlanta Falcons have clawed their way to a 2-2 record, but they have needed a great deal of luck to get here. Without a miraculous Kirk Cousins comeback draft against Philadelphia and a game-winning field goal by Younghoe Koo, the Falcons could be much worse off in Raheem Morris' debut season.
As Cousins tries to slowly work his way back into full strength, the Falcons have seen a few players rise up as they try to keep the team's NFC South aspirations alive and well. Not everyone has been coooking with gas to start the season, however.
With the season close to being one-quarter in the books, it's time to look at the Falcons roster and take stock of what is working and who is struggling. Which Falcons are playing as well as the back of their football card would indicate, and who needs to step up?
Atlanta Falcons first quarter awards: Who is MVP, LVP?
MVP: Bijan Robinson
While Robinson has just one touchdown on the season, the emerging star second-year running back has been the main machine that is making this offense go. Robinson is the leading rusher on the team, and only Drake London has more catches than him. Robinson has a few big plays to his name, and he is only going to get better.
LVP: Kyle Pitts
At a certain point, Falcons fans may need to grapple with the decision that no new quarterback or offensive scheme will turn Pitts into a consistent All-Pro. Pitts has just eight catches through four games despite the passing attack being better than it was last year, which has to make Falcons fans even more nervous about his long-term outlook.
MIP: Troy Andersen
Andersen has dealt with injuries and inconsistency that made it difficult for the former RAS darling to get into a groove with Atlanta. In four games, Andersen has piled up 44 tackles and an interception, all while flying around the field and making himself an indispensable part of Jimmy Lake's defense.
ROY: No One
Let's go name by name. Michael Penix Jr. is rotting on the bench, and second-rounder Ruke Orhorhoro has as many tackles as everyone reading this. Bralen Trice tore his ACL, and Brandon Dorlus has been a healthy scratch. JD Bertrand has two tackles, and neither RB Jase McClellan nor WR Casey Washington has any recorded stats. Zion Logue was just signed by the Bills.
What a mess.
Best Newcomer: Matt Judon
The Falcons were not afraid to splash the cash this offseason, bringing Judon and Justin Simmons to Atlanta. Judon has been a frequent guest in the opposing backfield, piling up 1.5 sacks and many more pressures. Atlanta has been a much better defensive team than raw points alolowed would indicate, and Judon is a big reason why.