Falcons looking like re-run of Arthur Smith as frustrating offense takes center stage
By Mike Luciano
The Atlanta Falcons spent close to the entire GDP of a small island nation to sign a new quarterback in Kirk Cousins, drafted his replacement in Michael Penix Jr, and overhauled the coaching staff by hiring Raheem Morris to oversee the show and Zac Robinson to run the offense. In watching the first two games, however, one would be forgiven in assuming they just ran it back.
The Falcons were one of the more aggressively mediocre teams in the league over the last three years. Arthur Smith would be able to get a strong running game going with his eyes closed, and the defense was solid, but poor quarterback play and situational football held them back.
Midway through the third quarter of Atlanta's tussle with the Philadelphia Eagles, the box score stats looked identical to a game from last year. Quarterback Desmond Ridder...oops, I meant Kirk Cousins, was 7-13 for 75 yards in the first half and left a ton of meat on the bone.
However, Atlanta is kept in the game due to the strong running of 1-2 punch Bijan Robinson (who has over 100 yards from scrimmage) and Tyler Allgeier. The defense, much-hyped after veteran free agent signings all over the place, is holding their own. Are we sure Smith isn't on the sideline?
Atlanta Falcons again struggling with Kirk Cousins-led passing game
While Cousins still has a higher ceiling than Ridder or Marcus Mariota, his start to the 2024 season looks like the last dying gasps of Matt Ryan during Smith's debut season. His arm strength is clearly worse than it was in Minnesota, and he is so immobile he is barely getting out of the pocket.
Drake London remains underutilized for how good he is, and Kyle Pitts is still dying for targets. However, the new scheme has once again properly utilized Robinson and Allgeier, with the former looking so explosive that he ranks among the finest running backs in the NFL without question.
The Falcons may have done a complete facelift and removed some of the biggest problems from the equation, but the story remains the same. Morris is doomed to repeat the same mistakes Smith made in his tenure as Falcons head coach if he is unable to turn Cousins around.