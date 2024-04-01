Falcons make two first-round trades in this 7-round mock draft
With under a month to go until the 2024 NFL Draft, here is a mock draft that includes the Atlanta Falcons moving down and up in the first round.
Falcons trade back with Raiders to pick 13
Laiatu Latu is the guy I had the Atlanta Falcons taking in my last mock draft. I know, boring, but this time they pick up an extra second-round pick because the Raiders want to leapfrog their division rival to go get a quarterback.
Trading back and drafting Latu is the best-case scenario. While Latu has had a serious injury concern, he has made it back onto the field and plays like a player who never takes anything for granted. His juice, relentless effort, array of pass-rush moves, and quality run defense all make for a high-upside player.
This is exactly who the Falcons need in the first round.