Falcons make two first-round trades in this 7-round mock draft

With under a month to go until the 2024 NFL Draft, here is a mock draft that includes the Atlanta Falcons moving down and up in the first round.

By Grayson Freestone

NFL Combine
NFL Combine / Stacy Revere/GettyImages
Falcons trade back with Raiders to pick 13

Falcons rd. 1 trade back

Laiatu Latu. EDGE. UCLA.

Laiatu Latu is the guy I had the Atlanta Falcons taking in my last mock draft. I know, boring, but this time they pick up an extra second-round pick because the Raiders want to leapfrog their division rival to go get a quarterback.

Trading back and drafting Latu is the best-case scenario. While Latu has had a serious injury concern, he has made it back onto the field and plays like a player who never takes anything for granted. His juice, relentless effort, array of pass-rush moves, and quality run defense all make for a high-upside player.

This is exactly who the Falcons need in the first round.

