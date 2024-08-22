Falcons place Raheem Morris under insane pressure after AJ Terrell extension
By Mike Luciano
The Atlanta Falcons may have a new head coach in Raheem Morris, but they didn't tear the roster down around him to let him put his stamp on things. Instead, they have given him a team fully capable of winning the NFC South and hosting a home playoff game.
Between signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year contract and investing heavily in their defense with veteran acquisitions like edge rusher Matthew Judon and safety Justin Simmons, the Falcons are gearing up for a playoff push that could see them establish dominance over the division in the next few years.
Morris saw yet another star locked up long-term, as the Falcons agreed to terms with cornerback AJ Terrell on a four-year extension that will pay him $81 million. Morris may be blessed with a fantastic roster, but he also has been cursed with the burden of great expectations.
To whom much is given, much is expected. Morris no longer has the benefits of being able to learn on the job in the way many first-year coaches do with their new teams. He has to put the pedal to the metal immediately and start winning games, lest the natives get restless.
Raheem Morris under immense pressure after Falcons extend AJ Terrell
Morris will get a chance to correct his past coaching wrongs in Atlanta. While he was in charge of the Buccaneers for three seasons between 2009 and 2011, he was clearly hired at too young of an age and was in over his skis. His 17-31 record reflects this.
Morris, who went 4-7 as Falcons interim head coach after Dan Quinn's firing in 2020, has officially gone from someone expected to compete for a division title to someone expected to win a division title. Things may look good for Atlanta, but every mistake will now be amplified due to all the talent Morris has to work with.
Even with Sean McVay disciple Zac Robinson coming over as OC, he is very much an unproven play-caller. Cousins is in his late 30s and coming off an Achilles injury, and the Michael Penix Jr. question will hang over him throughout the remainder of his tenure with the team.
A slow start or an inability to win a division widely regarded as the worst in the league could turn the fanbase against Morris early in his career with the Falcons. However, winning with players like Cousins and Terrell could quiet any negativity.