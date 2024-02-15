Falcons reportedly a team to watch for top Super Bowl free agent
After winning his second Super Bowl, Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is ready to get his payday and the Atlanta Falcons are one of the three teams to watch, according to Tony Pauline.
Life must be pretty good for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. He is coming off back-to-back championships and is ready to become a free agent at a position that will land him a massive contract.
According to NFL reporter Tony Pauline, the Atlanta Falcons could be one of the many teams looking to sign the stud corner come March.
Atlanta Falcons are a team to watch for Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed
The Kansas City Chiefs just won their second consecutive Super Bowl and will now have to make some tough decisions regarding their roster in the coming months—particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
They have two defenders who are irreplaceable and are due to become free agents in March—DT Chris Jones and CB L'Jarius Sneed.
Their front office will probably prioritize Chris Jones over Sneed which could open the door for the Atlanta Falcons to land one of the premier corners in the NFL.
"If the Chiefs can’t sign Sneed in the offseason, where could he land? Keep an eye on the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders."- Tony Pauline
While it would be incredible to land Sneed, I wouldn't expect it to happen because the team will likely prioritize extending their star CB first, A.J. Terrell. Would the Falcons, who have more pressing needs elsewhere, be willing to pay two corners what could be north of $40 million combined? I don't think so.
Raheem Morris has been A.J. Terrell's biggest supporter. I would be shocked if they were to let him walk following what will be his fifth-year option in 2024.
You also have to consider how risky paying a cornerback can be in the NFL. There are so many examples of high-priced corners not living up to the hype with their new team—J.C. Jackson, Byron Jones, etc.
If it were me making the decisions, I would go spend the money at other positions and find a cheaper option elsewhere.