Falcons rookies, once again, fill up their inactives list for Week 2
Don't be surprised if you don't see any rookies out on the field again for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.
Following their Week 1 decision to not give any of their rookies a snap, the Dirty Birds placed several first-year players on the inactives list in preparation for their primetime game on Monday Night Football.
Rookies Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, and Jase McClellan will have to wait another week to take the field for the first time. This is frustrating, especially for Orhorhoro, a second-round pick who should be contributing already.
Falcons aren't looking for production from their draft picks
Assuming the Falcons don't have any injuries at the wide receiver position or to Kirk Cousins, it will be up to the former Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand to make an appearance on the field, outside of special teams.
Michael Penix Jr. won't play unless Cousins is injured or the game turns into a blowout, Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, and Jase McClellan are inactive, Bralen Trice is out for the season, Casey Washington sits behind Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud III, and KhaDarel Hodge, and Zion Logue is on the practice squad.
The Falcons have their two starting linebackers, Kaden Elliss and Troy Andersen, but could let fifth-round pick JD Bertrand see the field after he had a phenomenal preseason. And in case you missed it, we won't see Nate Landman for a handful of weeks after he was placed on injured reserve earlier today.
Not getting any production from any of your eight draft picks in Week 1 was frustrating. Not getting any production from them in Week 2 would be even more frustrating.
That is particularly true for Ruke Orhorhoro who the Falcons traded up for in the second round. The former Clemson Tiger is uber talented and tallied a sack in preseason so having to wait another week for his debut is disappointing. Granted, he plays a position that the Falcons are deep at.
Hopefully, the veterans can make an impact in the already-critical Week 2 game. The Dirty Birds need to log their first win after seeing their rivals storm out of the gates to start the year.