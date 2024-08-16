Falcons updated depth chart following Judon, Simmons additions
The Falcons defense suddenly looks scary with the addition of two Pro Bowlers in less than 24 hours.
It isn't too often that you can say a team got a lot better in the middle of August. Usually, the free agency market is picked clean, the draft is well over, and players are going down with injuries.
While the Atlanta Falcons have already seen their fair share of injuries, they just became a much better team with the trade for Matthew Judon and the signing of Justin Simmons. Suddenly, we have a legit pass rusher and the unquestioned best safety duo in the National Football League.
A defense, that had significant holes a few days ago, has now entered the realm of potentially being a top-ten unit in the league. Let's look at the overall depth chart for this team following the major additions.
Falcons depth chart with Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons
Quarterback:
- Kirk Cousins
- Michael Penix Jr.
- Taylor Heinicke
- John Paddock
Running back:
- Bijan Robinson
- Tyler Allgeier
- Avery Williams
- Jase McClellan
- Carlos Washington Jr.
- Spencer Brown
Wide receiver:
- Drake London
- Darnell Mooney
- Ray-Ray McCloud III
- Casey Washington
- KhaDarel Hodge
- Chris Blair
- Josh Ali
- James Washington
- OJ Hiliare
- Dylan Drummond
- Jesse Matthews
Tight end:
- Kyle Pitts
- Charlie Woerner
- Ross Dwelley
- John FitzPatrick
- Austin Stogner
- Jordan Thomas
Offensive line
- LT: Jake Matthews
- LG: Matt Bergeron
- C: Drew Dalman
- RG: Chris Lindstrom
- RT: Kaleb McGary
- Storm Norton
- Julien Davenport
- Kyle Hinton
- Ryan Neuzil
- John Leglue
- Jaryd Jones-Smith
- Barry Wesley
- Jovaughn Gwyn
- Zack Bailey
Defensive line:
- Grady Jarrett
- David Onyemata
- Zach Harrison
- Ta'Quon Graham
- Ruke Orhorhoro
- Kentavius Street
- Eddie Goldman
- Brandon Dorlus
- Zion Logue
- LaCale London
- Tommy Togiai
- Prince Emili
Edge rusher:
- Matthew Judon
- Arnold Ebiketie
- Lorenzo Carter
- James Smith-Williams
- DeAngelo Malone
- Demone Harris
- Bradlee Anae
- Kehinde Oginni
Linebacker:
- Kaden Elliss
- Troy Andersen
- Nate Landman
- JD Bertrand
- Milo Eifler
- Donavan Mutin
- Storey Jackson
Cornerback:
- A.J. Terrell
- Mike Hughes
- Dee Alford
- Clark Phillips III
- Kevin King
- Antonio Hamilton
- Natrone Brooks
- Jayden Price
- Anthony Johnson
- Trey Vaval
- William Hooper
Safety:
- Jessie Bates III
- Justin Simmons
- Richie Grant
- Micah Abernathy
- Dane Cruikshank
- Lukas Dennis
- Tre Tarpley III
- Josh Thompson
Special Teams:
- Punter: Bradley Pinion
- Kicker: Younghoe Koo
- Long Snapper: Liam McCullough