Falcons who will lock down their roster spot in final preseason game
3. Natrone Brooks, CB
Natrone Brooks was a star in the Falcons second preseason game last week. He flew around the field and did a little of everything, further proving to the front office that they made a smart move by signing him to a 'reserves/futures contract' following last season's end.
The former Southern Mississippi star has shown he can cover, tackle, play physical, and return punts this preseason. He also plays a position that the Falcons could use some depth—his development is welcomed.
With two depth spots likely going to Antonio Hamilton Sr. and Kevin King, Brooks will have to fight for the final one or two spots at the position. Right now, it is his job to lose and with another solid performance against the Jaguars tonight, he will be a lock for the final roster.