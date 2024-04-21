Falcons will stun NFL by taking this QB at pick 8, says NFL Insider
ESPN and NFL insider Jeremy Fowler gives a stunning prospect to keep an eye on for the Atlanta Falcons at pick eight.
Too often we are seeing one prospect mocked to the Atlanta Falcons at pick eight—Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner.
Sure, it makes a lot of sense—he is athletic, has a high ceiling, and fits what the Falcons want to do defensively—but unless you have the first-overall pick, frequent mocks like this so often never come to fruition.
While Turner should be the favorite to be the newest Falcon, odds are that they end up with a different player.
Recently, ESPN Insider gave a new name that you haven't heard mocked to Atlanta unless you have seen my mock drafts. It is a high-upside quarterback who nearly reached the peak of college football success last year.
Michael Penix Jr. to the Atlanta Falcons is something to watch, according to Jeremy Fowler
Jeremy Fowler says that we should watch for the Atlanta Falcons to draft a quarterback of the future at some point in the draft, possibly at pick eight with Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
Fowler is one of the biggest names in the NFL media world. He is known for his inside scoops so there is an established reputation here; he isn't saying this just to say it.
"Well, the Falcons are certainly a candidate to get a passer at some point in the draft. GM Terry Fontenot in his first three drafts did not take one in the first two rounds. They spent some time with Michael Penix Jr. This is interesting. When they went to visit him in Seattle for a private workout in early April, the whole contingent went, the head coach Raheem Morris, Fontenot, they flew all the way to Seattle just to watch him throw for a few hours and turned around and went home. They didn't do dinner or stay the night or anything. That told me something as far as interest. Now, No. 8 overall, is that too rich for Penix? Maybe, but he's probably not there when they pick 43rd overall in the second round. So, these are the thoughts that go on and so do they pick a passer somewhere? Maybe. Do they take a pass rusher? That's probably the safer pick at No. 8 overall."- Jeremy Fowler
I am a huge fan of Penix and believe he has the potential to be a top-two quarterback in this draft when it is all said and done. His arm is ridiculous but he has his red flags.
While I cannot see the Falcons taking him at pick eight, if he falls to the 20s then a trade back into the first round for him becomes a strong possibility.
Atlanta is the perfect destination for Penix. It allows him to sit behind a quarterback who likes to play the game the same way he does—from the pocket. It also allows him to learn how to work in the middle of the field and not feel pressured to deliver early in his career.
Grabbing the top pass rusher and then grabbing Penix late in the first round (giving him a fifth-year option on his rookie deal) would be a dream scenario for Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta Falcons.