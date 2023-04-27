Final Mock Draft round-up for Atlanta Falcons: 1 player sets himself apart
2 of 5
Pro Football Focus mock draft picks for the Atlanta Falcons
- Ben Linsey: 8. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
- Chris Collinsworth: 8. Bijan Robinson
Something about players from Texas schools, there is a relatively high probability that the Atlanta Falcons do end up taking a player from Texas because of these two elite prospects.
I think both of these picks are great, Tyree Wilson is a big, long, and quick edge rusher who could help turn this Falcons' pass rush around. Add him to a group that has already added a lot, and this defense could have something brewing for 2023
Bijan Robinson, meanwhile, is considered by many as the top player in the draft. The only reason he likely won't be selected in the top five is because of positional value, which is also something the Falcons must consider.