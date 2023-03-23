Former NFL player confirms Falcons' reported interest in DeAndre Hopkins
There has been a lot of rumors and reports in the NFL recently and one of the more notable one has been the short list of teams with interest in All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins—which the Atlanta Falcons were included in.
However, fans were still somewhat skeptical but now a former NFL player who has a direct connection with D-Hop mentioned that the Falcons are, indeed, one of the interested parties.
Adam 'Pacman' Jones says the Falcons are interested in DeAndre Hopkins
Adding DeAndre Hopkins to the Falcons' offense which already features guys like Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Tyler Allgeier, and Cordarrelle Patterson would just be icing on the cake and apparently, it could happen.
Pacman Jones, who is featured on 'The Pat McAfee Show' and is a close friend of the current, soon-to-be-former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver, specifically mentioned the Atlanta Falcons as one of the teams that have an active interest in one of the best receivers in the world.
It is one thing to hear the rumor from an outside source but when you hear the rumor straight out of the mouth of one of the player's best friends, it immediately becomes a different story. It seriously looks like there is a possibility that Desmond Ridder will be throwing to Hopkins this upcoming season.
To add to the intrigue, it has also been reported that the Cardinals are going to get less for their receiver than they have been asking for, which was a second-round pick and more. Albert Breer stated that the compensation Arizona will likely get will be closer to what the Texans got for Brandin Cooks (a fifth and sixth-round pick) than what they have been asking for.
If the Atlanta Falcons land him, it will cause all sorts of excitement for the fanbase, but it almost seems too good to come true.