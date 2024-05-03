Free agent All-Pro CB makes too much sense for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons make too much sense for former All-Pro CB and current free agent Xavien Howard.
As many heard, the Atlanta Falcons failed to add a defensive back in the draft despite it being one of their goals. Terry Fontenot explained why which you can read about by clicking the link below.
READ: Terry Fontenot makes a painfully ironic draft comment after Michael Penix Jr. pick
The need at cornerback is something that hasn't just vanished following the draft, they still need one. Fortunately, there are some intriguing available free agents, many of whom have a history of elite play out on the field.
One specific player, former Miami Dolphins Xavien Howard, would be the perfect signing for the Falcons.
The Atlanta Falcons should sign All-Pro CB Xavien Howard
Xavien Howard has been one of the best playmakers on the defensive side of the ball since the Miami Dolphins drafted him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Since being drafted, Howard has more interceptions than any cornerback.
Meanwhile, the Falcons are coming off a season in which they didn't have a single interception from a cornerback. They need defensive backs, not named Jessie Bates, who can get their hands on the ball.
If he can stay healthy, Howard can do just that.
He is also represented by the same agent that Clark Phillips III—the current projected starter opposite A.J Terrell—and Avery Williams are represented by. Agent connections are a big reason why Jessie Bates ended up in Atlanta, could it be the reason Howard does too?
There is also the relationship that Howard has with Jalen Ramsey who also had a strong relationship with new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris. If Howard were to ask Ramsey what he thinks of the coach, the response would be overwhelmingly positive.
Howard won't be able to land a big contract. He will likely land a one-year, prove-it deal which could benefit the Falcons greatly. It would be a low-risk, high-reward move for Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta Falcons.