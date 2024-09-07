Grading each of Terry Fontenot's biggest 2024 moves
By Nick Halden
Trading Desmond Ridder for receiver Rondale Moore- A+
Yes, Rondale Moore is injured and this wound up being a deal that is a draw for both sides. However, let's consider what we saw from Moore in camp before the injury and the fact he would have made this roster as the 4th or 5th receiver.
On the flip side you have Desmond Ridder who is currently on the Cardinals practice squad. Terry Fontenot was able to trade a quarterback who couldn't beat out Clayton Tune for the backup role in exchange for a rotational receiver.
Though the injury derailed this it doesn't make the deal any less impressive. Ridder was a complete mess and a likely cut this past offseason. Anyone paying attention to Atlanta knew they needed Ridder gone and weren't going to keep the third-year quarterback on the roster for long.
Despite not having any leverage the Falcons GM being able to get a role player in return for the failing quarterback was impressive. The injury obviously hurt the perception of the deal and its value moving forward.
Still, the fact this was a move at all speaks to his ability to work a trade with a player the entire league knew Atlanta was already out on.