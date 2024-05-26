How big of an issue is edge rusher for the 2024 Falcons?
The strength of the Falcons defense is their down linemen. Guys like Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Zach Harrison, and newcomers Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus make for a group that will get to the quarterback.
However, due to a lack of proven outside pass rushers, the Falcons will see quarterbacks rolling out of the pocket to avoid the inside rush. If the Falcons want to stop that then they must have two young players step up in a big way.
Arnold Ebiketie and Bralen Trice will determine the success of the Falcons defense
Getting to the quarterback is a must in the NFL. You cannot allow quarterbacks to sit in the pocket and pick you apart. When the Falcons ran into trouble last season, much of it was due to a lack of pressure off the edge.
If they run into trouble this season, it will be because of the lack of development and impact from Arnold Ebiketie and Bralen Trice. Both players have to step up or the Falcons will find themselves in shootouts every week.
This could be a huge problem in 2024—no way around it.
The tough part is that there were options available to them in free agents Danielle Hunter and Jonathan Greenard, as well as many draft prospects.
Trusting a third-round rookie and third-year player who has 8.5 career sacks is not a good thought.
Altogether, the Falcons' group of edge rushers have a combined 38 career sacks. 21.5 of those belong to Lorenzo Carter.
As I mentioned before, the good news is that this team will get interior pressure. The questions arise when you look at the edge. The Falcons' defensive success will come down to consistent pressure from the inside and enough pressure off the edge.