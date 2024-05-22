Intriguing position battles for Atlanta Falcons in 2024
By Nick Halden
4. Depth receivers
Perhaps this isn't the most exciting position to consider but it is extremely important with Atlanta's new offensive system. The Falcons' first three starters are locked in with Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Rondale Moore the first three options. After this spots are up for grabs without one proven player considered a lock.
Moore's third receiver role could be up for competition as well considering his lack of consistent success. However, there isn't a name you can point to as a player who is going to step up and fight for the third receiver role.
After the starters, the depth chart is KhaDarel Hodge, Ray-Ray McCloud, Josh Ali, Chris Blair, Isaiah Wooden, JaQuae Jackson, Casey Washington, Austin Mack, and Dylan Drummond are the rest of the receivers on Atlanta's current roster.
Hodge and McCloud should be considered the obvious favorites to be the 4th and 5th receivers but neither have contracts that demand this. The race is going to be completely open with the 6th receiver role a huge question mark.
With the injury history of Mooney and London, there is reason to believe that these depth roles will come into play for Zac Robinson and Kirk Cousins this season.