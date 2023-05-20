Is Matt Ryan hinting at a desire to reunite with the Atlanta Falcons?
This past week Matt Ryan made two things clear; he is CBS Sports' newest NFL analyst and he isn't retiring. He followed up his announcement by joining SiriusXM Radio to clarify what it would take for him to suit up in pads again.
His remarks were interesting as he might be hinting at his desire to have a reunion with the Atlanta Falcons, a team he quarterbacked from 2008 to 2021.
Matt Ryan might just be hinting that he wants to link up with the Atlanta Falcons again
Matt Ryan is the greatest quarterback in the history of the Atlanta Falcons. He holds every franchise record that a quarterback can hold. His time with the team came to a disappointing end as he requested a trade after they attempted—and ultimately failed—to acquire Deshaun Watson, at least we think. Ryan was shipped off to the Indianapolis Colts who had a good roster, on paper, but that paper was shredded quickly as they became a dumpster fire.
Ryan was released this offseason and is still a free agent, even after he decided to join CBS Sports. He made it clear that he isn't ready to retire and he finished coloring the entire picture with comments he made to SiriusXM NFL Radio. Here is what he had to say:
"I don't know. This situation, all the stars would have to align. I've just learned, at least during my experience in the 15 years I've played, to just not shut any doors. That's really the decision behind that. I'm excited to kind of take this next step and to move forward, but at the same time, you never know what's going to happen in this league. Anything could shake out, and so we'll see what happens."- Matt Ryan
While this might not sound like anything more than just a veteran quarterback waiting on any team to have a starting quarterback vacancy, really think hard about it.,. He is coming off of a disastrous season with a team that was supposed to be really good, do you really think he would be eager to join another team that he isn't familiar with?
The part where he says "all the stars would have to align" and that he has learned to "not shut any doors" are telling. He isn't looking to join any team, he clearly already has a team or teams in mind. Saying that the 'stars would have to align' isn't something you say if you are waiting on a quarterback injury. Those injuries are bound to happen at some point. He has a clear picture of what teams he would sign with and the teams he wouldn't sign with.
Just because he requested to be traded off of the Falcons just one year ago doesn't mean he wouldn't be open to a reunion. At the time, the Falcons had major offensive line, wide receiver, and running game concerns. Now they have figured most of the issues out and have a more complete team to support a quarterback of his age. What the Falcons are now, is what he thought the Colts would be last season.
And it isn't like the Falcons organization burned bridges with him. They almost immediately granted his trade request and allowed him to pick a team—both sides were as respectful as possible.
There are also other teams that he could be eyeing as well. Obviously, the 49ers immediately come to mind since they are coached by Kyle Shanahan and are seemingly crazy enough to think Sam Darnold is good enough to start. Trey Lance and Brock Purdy are obviously there too but Purdy might be out a long time recovering from injury and Trey Lance hasn't proven anything in the NFL yet. If somehow 'the stars align' for the 49ers, then we might see Matt Ryan back in red—just a different red this time.
Other coaches around the league that he has a history with are Matt LaFleur (HC, Packers), Mike LaFleur (OC, Rams), Nathaniel Hackett (OC, Jets), and Mike McDaniel (HC, Dolphins), oh and Panthers head coach Frank Reich, but I think we can safely cross him off of Matt Ryan's list.
Anyways, Matt Ryan will clearly be picky and his pickiness might come down to familiarity. There is no team he is more familiar with than the Atlanta Falcons. Action likely wouldn't happen on the Falcons' part unless they are winning games and Desmond Ridder falls off a cliff—a weird and unlikely combination.