Legendary QB Matt Ryan already back with the Atlanta Falcons
Following a brutal season in Indianapolis, quarterback Matt Ryan couldn't wait to get back to Atlanta as he was a star guest at training camp for the Falcons
Matt Ryan could not stay away, and it is the best news any of us could hear—maybe it will help brighten you day after hearing about Jeff Okudah.
The greatest quarterback in Atlanta Falcons' history has been spotted back at training camp like he never left.
Matt Ryan could not stay away from his Atlanta Falcons
After the Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts last offseason, what would you have said if I had told you that the quarterback would be back at Falcons training camp this year? The most common answer would be that the Falcons and Colts were having joint practices in Atlanta.
But no, Matt Ryan is back in Atlanta repping the team that drafted him. This goes to show you how much can change in such little time.
The only sad part about all of this is that he is not wearing pads—at the very least he should be out there with a whistle.
Just a couple of days ago, Falcons owner Arthur Blank met with the media and talked about how you would likely see Matt Ryan back with the Falcons in the near future. Well, that near future came quickly.
However, Blank is seemingly talking about something else. It sounded like he was hinting toward Ryan having some official designation with the Falcons, not just being a popular guest. His statement made clear that it would happen after Ryan was officially retired. Who knows, maybe this is what Blank was referring to, and seeing him officially hired with the Falcons is just wishful thinking.
Nevertheless, Matty Ice will be starting a new career soon. He was hired by CBS Sports and will be helping to announce different games. The first three weeks of his broadcasting schedule were released some time ago.
It feels like a whirlwind trying to keep up with Matt; the quarterback isn't officially retired and has technically kept the possibility of playing open, he is officially working for CBS Sports, and has now made an appearance at Falcons training camp.
We will see what comes next for the Falcons legend.