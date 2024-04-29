Matt Ryan lands new role CBS Sports in his second year
Matt Ryan will be moving to a stationary role as a pregame analyst for CBS Sports.
Matt Ryan had a seamless transition from playing in the NFL to being an analyst in the NFL. After a 15-year playing career, the future Hall of Famer landed with CBS Sports as an analyst and announcer.
As an announcer, Ryan did an excellent job but now he will be moving to a more definitive role with the network as he enters his second year as a media personality.
CBS was looking to replace two former quarterbacks—Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms—in their weekly pregame coverage of the NFL. Matt Ryan will do just that as he joins host James Brown and former players Nate Burleson and J.J. Watt along with former coach Bill Cowher.
While it is disappointing that we won't be hearing Ryan's voice from the booth weekly, this will give Falcons fans a more favorable way of hearing his breakdowns of the game.
This announcement also comes a week after Matt Ryan announced he was officially retiring from the NFL. He signed a one-day contract with the Atlanta Falcons to put a cap on a career that deserves to land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a few years.
He finished up his playing career with 124 wins, 62,792 passing yards, 381 passing touchdowns, 38 fourth-quarter comebacks, and 46 game-winning drives.
He did about as much on the playing field as anyone ever has and he will now look to continue his career in media as he has landed a consistent job for CBS Sports. You should be hearing his voice for years to come.