NFL insider names Falcons as potential trade partner for Patriots cornerback
By Mike Luciano
The Atlanta Falcons have one of the strongest secondaries in the NFL. Jessie Bates and Justin Simmons, the latter of whom picked off Patrick Mahomes, have been as good as advertised, and AJ Terrell is still one of the best young cornerbacks the game has to offer. Raheem Morris placed an emphasis on being difficult to throw on.
While the trade deadline could be used to fill some of the holes Morris still has on this 1-2 team, look for Atlanta to consider reinforcing an area of strength. As such, the Falcons could try to add another former New England Patriots defender to take their defense from good to great.
Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones may not last the full season in New England, as the emergence of Christian Gonzalez and the continued rebuilding effort means that New England will likely be selling off some veteran players if they can get some draft picks in return.
ESPN's Dan Graziano believes the Falcons will be willing to make a trade for Jones if he becomes available. With the cornerback depth somewhat suspect, if you remove Terrell from the equation, Jones could be a major boost as they try to win a very competitive NFC South.
ESPN says Falcons should consider trade for Jonathan Jones
Jones likely won't cost an arm and a leg, as the decade-long veteran in the NFL may not be a high-end CB2. However, in terms of what is available on the market, Jones had proven to be head and shoulders above the rest due to his versatility.
Jones, who has 11 interceptions in his nine-year career, has gotten the most out of his smaller 5-9 frame. Quick enough to play as a nickel back but experienced enough to line up outside, an Atlanta team that is all-in on the next two years needs more players like him.
With Terry Fontenot having proven to be a lousy drafted outside of the Top 10 lately, why not send a late-round pick over to the Patriots for Jones? Are Mike Hughes and Dee Alford really going to be what helps this team slow down the best in the NFC?
While Jones will go from a team that has historically played a ton of man coverage to a zone-heavy Falcons scheme, that shouldn't be too much of an impediment to getting a deal done. Fontenot's reputation isn't sterling right now, but under-the-radar trades like this could help get things back in the win column.