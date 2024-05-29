Predicting final NFC South standings after schedule release
By Nick Halden
3. New Orleans Saints 7-10 Record
The Saints seem perfectly content to continue to be average. They retained head coach Dennis Allen despite last year's results and are stuck with Derek Carr as their starting quarterback. This is an aging roster that can't afford to make the needed upgrades and refuses to give in to a rebuild they so obviously are in need of.
Winning 7 games is erring on the side of optimism with a veteran team having all the makings of things going sideways quickly. However, it is a veteran team with a lot of pride that inside the locker room believes they can compete for and win this division.
However, having the third-best quarterback and so little roster depth is going to keep them from competing with Tampa and Atlanta. Both teams have a superior quarterback and head coach keeping this race a clear two-team argument.
If the Saints are smart they will use the preseason and this year's trade deadline to begin shedding some cap and rebuilding a roster that hasn't been a true contender since Drew Brees left. Continue to run it back and you will continue to be a year further from contending.