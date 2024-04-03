Predicting the Falcons starting defense in 2024 prior to draft
Predicting who will be starting for the Atlanta Falcons defense before we know who they draft
Falcons starting defense: Linebackers
- OLB: Arnold Ebiketie
- OLB: Laiatu Latu (Draft)
- LB: Troy Andersen
- LB: Kaden Elliss
Get ready for an Arnold Ebiketie breakout year. The third-year player has shown excellent flashes of pass-rush ability and it is time for him to step into that starting role on the weakside.
Laiatu Latu is my pick for the first player selected by the Atlanta Falcons. The overall ability the UCLA edge rusher has is outstanding. If you can get past the concerning medical past, then Latu is the best edge rusher in the class.
Off-ball linebacker is going to be an interesting position to watch this season. How will the Falcons deploy Troy Andersen, Kaden Elliss, and Nate Landman?
While this base lineup includes Elliss at off-ball linebacker, expect to see him used off the edge more than he was last year. This would allow the Falcons to have the best players on the field with Andersen, Landman, and Elliss.