Pro Football Focus identifies Atlanta Falcons biggest loss
If you were to come up with a number that identifies what the Atlanta Falcons have lost vs. what they have gained this offseason, that number would definitely be in the positive. They have kept key pieces around while adding Pro Bowlers like Jessie Bates and Calais Campbell, along with other players who will become key pieces with the likes of Kaden Elliss and David Onyemata.
However, if we were going to pick out the biggest loss for the team this offseason, who would it be? Pro Football Focus named their selection and it is the right answer.
Pro Football Focus names CB Isaiah Oliver as the Atlanta Falcons biggest loss this offseason
This shouldn't come as a surprise to many, Isaiah Oliver is the Atlanta Falcons' biggest loss thus far, and will likely remain as such. He was a solid slot corner who reached a different level of play in the final few games of the season.
Oliver, following a season-ending injury in 2021, signed a one-year deal to remain with the team that drafted him. Now, he is moving to the West Coast to play for the San Francisco 49ers.
I mean this, if San Francisco gets the level of play throughout the year that he had in the final two games of the 2022 season, they have the best slot corner in the game. But, of course, that is a big 'if' because two games is hardly anything to count on.
With that being said, Pro Football Focus acknowledged how Atlanta has lost very little this offseason. Here is what they said:
"Oliver has been quietly solid as a depth piece in the slot for Atlanta for the past two years in a limited capacity, and that’s after beginning his career using his 6-foot, 210-pound frame to play on the outside. Oliver’s 75.1 coverage grade when lined up in the slot over the past two seasons ranks in the top 30, albeit on a smaller sample. Atlanta has made a ton of defensive additions this offseason, most recently bringing in former first-round cornerback Mike Hughes, who also offers inside-outside flexibility and looks to be the 2023 starter in the slot. Realistically, Atlanta didn’t lose much this offseason, but Oliver provided some value as a versatile defensive back."- Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus
That is about the gist of it; they lost a nice piece but added a whole lot more. I think any team would take that.
The only other candidate would be Olamide Zaccheaus, but he has yet to sign elsewhere. Although unlikely at this point, he could end up back with the Falcons.
The Falcons have also lost Marcus Mariota, Rashad Fenton—try not to lose sleep over losing those two—Chuma Edoga, and Abdullah Anderson—who were solid pieces but very much replaceable. Terry Fontenot deserves praise for his ability to minimize losses and maximize gains this year.