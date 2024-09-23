Raheem Morris commenting on the DPI no-call is gold
The Atlanta Falcons lost a heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Falcons had the NFL's villains on the ropes in the final minute of the game but elected to call a stupid play on 4th-and-inches that sealed their fate.
On their previous drive, however, the Falcons offense went on a 15-play, 83-yard drive and got down to the Chiefs' six-yard line. On 3rd-and-5, Kirk Cousins sent the ball in Kyle Pitts' direction and it was ruled incomplete. On further review, however, it sure looked like Chiefs safety Bryan Cook interfered with Pitts on the play.
The Falcons went for it on 4th-and-5 and couldn't convert, so the offense turned the ball over on downs. The Chiefs went three-and-out on their next drive and the Falcons then did what they did despite being in position to win but not calling DPI on Cook there really makes people have to scratch their heads and wonder what the refs were thinking there.
When asked about the officials not calling DPI on the aforementioned play, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris opted to take the high road and not comment. His exact wording was "I like my money", alluding to the fact that if he were to criticize the officials, he'd be fined by the league.
Raheem Morris drops epic post-game quote regarding the officiating
Morris made the right call here. The game is over and the Falcons had multiple chances to win so why pin all of it on the refs? As mentioned earlier, the Falcons had a chance to really put the game out of reach for KC but Zac Robinson chose to call a play that had Bijan Robinson running sideways rather than straight through the defense on 4th-and-inches.
The refs aren't always going to get all of the calls right but it's still frustrating that had this been ruled as DPI, the Falcons would have been given a fresh set of downs and probably would have scored there. Maybe the Chiefs then go down the field and take the lead again to win the game but we'll never know.
Let's hope this is the last time the refs screw the Falcons this season.