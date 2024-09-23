Robert Griffin III rips the Falcons apart for terrible 4th-and-inches call
The Atlanta Falcons were playing on Sunday Night Football for the first time since the 2019 season and a win would have been a turning point for the franchise. Unfortunately, the Falcons got in their own way against the Kansas City Chiefs, which is exactly what a team facing the Chiefs can't do if they want to win the game.
The Falcons had the Chiefs on the ropes in the final minute of the game. Trailing by five points and facing a 4th-and-Inches, all the Falcons had to do was get the first down to reset the chains and get a fresh set of downs. From there, the Falcons could continue to drain the clock and punch the ball into the end zone for the win.
Yeah, none of that happened. None of it happened because Zac Robinson, the Falcons offensive coordinator, dialed up arguably the stupidest play for that moment. Rather than have Bijan Robinson or Tyler Allgeier run the ball up the middle for the first down, Zac Robinson decided to try and get cute with what ended up being the final play of the game.
The Falcons offensive coordinator had Bijan Robinson run sideways to try and get the first down. Unfortunately, Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton sniffed the play out and stopped the former first-rounder before he could get to the chains. Ball game.
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III couldn't believe what he saw on that final play. RGIII tweeted multiple times about how dumbfounded he was by the play.
RGIII couldn't believe how dumb the Falcons' final play call was
I mean... Griffin isn't wrong here. It WAS a terrible play call. The Falcons not opting to do a QB sneak there isn't crazy considering Kirk Cousins is still recovering from his injury but having their star running back run sideways rather than just straight through is a headscratching move.
Zac Robinson will hopefully learn from this moment and be better about dialing up effective plays in the future but this call was not it. Had it worked, maybe we'd be singing a different tune about how bold he was to call that there but that's not how it played out.