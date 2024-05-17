Ranking the 5 biggest revenge games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
The Atlanta Falcons are going to see plenty of familiar faces who will want to bring them down in 2024.
5. Atlanta Falcons @ Las Vegas Raiders
The draft is the key in what could be a silent revenge game for the Las Vegas Raiders host the Atlanta Falcons.
We all know the Falcons drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth pick, but if they hadn't he would likely be a Raider. The connection between the Raiders and Penix has been obvious for months.
I have a feeling that if any team was furious with the Falcons, it was the Raiders. While I don't think anything will be public, I think the Raiders will want revenge on the Falcons for stealing their quarterback.