Ranking the 5 biggest revenge games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
The Atlanta Falcons are going to see plenty of familiar faces who will want to bring them down in 2024.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers @ Atlanta Falcons
There will be two passionate sides to this matchup. Arthur Smith will look to have the Falcons fans booing again, while the Falcons fans will do everything it takes to make Smith's communication difficult with his quarterback.
Judging by his personality, Smith will view this as a revenge opportunity. Things did not work out while he was here and he wasn't exactly the most well-received coach we have seen.
The Falcons must be dialed in for this game because their former head coach will attempt to run the ball right down their throat.