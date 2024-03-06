Re-sign or walk? Verdict on each of the Atlanta Falcons' 21 free agent
Assessing whether each soon-to-be free agent should be re-signed or allowed to walk for the Atlanta Falcons.
Will the Atlanta Falcons re-sign OLB Bud Dupree, LB Nate Landman, or CBs Jeff Okudah, Tre Flowers?
If Ryan Nielsen was the defensive coordinator, re-signing Bud Dupree would be a no-brainer. However, the Falcons have already stated that they will run a base 4-3 defense which doesn't fit Dupree.
Nate Landman, much like Ryan Neuzil, has no control. He is also an 'ERFA' which means the Falcons can pay him essentially nothing and no one can do anything about it. After a breakout season, there is zero reason to let him swalk.
I don't know what it is about fans and their love for Jeff Okudah. Many want to see him back after another bad season. Sure, he will be cheap but with what he showed on the field last season, it just isn't worth it. The same can be said about Tre Flowers.