Re-sign or walk? Verdict on each of the Atlanta Falcons' 21 free agent
Assessing whether each soon-to-be free agent should be re-signed or allowed to walk for the Atlanta Falcons.
Will the Atlanta Falcons re-sign DL Calais Campbell, Kentavius Street, Albert Huggins, or Joe Gaziano
Calais Campbell is arguably the player that fans want back most, and you cannot blame them. The ageless wonder just put together a spectacular season and the Falcons have already stated they will welcome him back with open arms. The issue is retirement, which is probably the most likely outcome. But if he comes back, then the Falcons must re-sign him.
Kentavius Street proved to be a good trade acquisition last year before his season-ending injury. Re-signing him is the move.
Albert Huggins was Ryan Nielsen's idea and he wasn't anything more than a bottom-of-the-depth chart performer. Meanwhile, Joe Gaziano was the king of making the gameday inactives list.