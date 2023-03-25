The best and worst free agents signed by Atlanta since 2018
The current general manager of the Atlanta Falcons, Terry Fontenot, has done a solid job thus far in acquiring talent as well as moving players around. However, the same cannot be said for the previous regime.
Thomas Dimitroff, the previous general manager
Thomas Dimitroff had a rollercoaster of a tenure with the Atlanta Falcons. Dimitroff made some great moves as the general manager, such as drafting legends Matt Ryan and Julio Jones.
However, Dimitroff also overpaid for a lot of average-level players and reached on many draft picks while trying to fill holes in the roster (the same holes that he himself created).
Many Falcons fans can acknowledge that he had his good moments, but perhaps the bad outweigh the good during his time in Atlanta.
Dimitroff joined the Falcons in 2008, just a few months before they drafted the best quarterback in team history, Matt Ryan. Dimitroff was with the Falcons for over a decade before being shown the exit when former head coach Dan Quinn was fired midway through the 2020 NFL season.
In the present: Terry Fontenot
In Fontenot's case, he has done well given the lack of resources available thanks to the end of the Dimitroff era. In fact, Fontenot has not really had the chance to spend big or even overpay until this offseason (his third offseason in charge) as he has been handcuffed.
Many players have walked through the door at Flowery Branch since the 2018 offseason. Coincidentally enough, Dimitroff and Fontenot have had three off-seasons in charge since 2018. Who were the single best and worst free agency signings by the Falcons since 2018?