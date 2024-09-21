This Falcons draft dud needs a huge game vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs will come to Atlanta looking to get their future Hall of Famer involved in their offense. After two games, Travis Kelce has just four catches for 39 yards—23 of which came on one catch.
You know that Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will look to get their tight end involved early and often. That means the Falcons must get the best version of Troy Andersen they have seen after two tough games to start his third season.
Troy Andersen must come up clutch against the KC Chiefs
It has been well-documented how talented Troy Andersen is. The Atlanta Falcons' 2022 second-round pick has all the athleticism you could ever ask for.
However, as we all know, athleticism doesn't make you great in the NFL. The former FCS star has not had a stellar three seasons. His first saw him take over for an ineffective Deion Jones and while he showed flashes, he struggled to get guys on the ground.
Last year, he suffered a season-ending injury in the second game of the year. So far this year, he has not looked good when going after ball carriers. We saw him whiff a few times on Monday.
That cannot happen again because he will be asked to stop a great offense led by Andy Reid. The long-time head coach will look to expose Andersen with Travis Kelce.
You are going to give up a few plays to Kelce, he is too good to shut down consistently—even after his rough start to the year. What you worry about with Troy Andersen is that he won't be able to bring down the tight end which will result in big gains.
Perhaps we will see Jessie Bates or Justin Simmons being his primary opposition. Raheem Morris has to like his chances with that matchup much more.
You also have to worry about Troy's run defense. The Chiefs lost Isiah Pacheco for a couple of months but they have a preseason star waiting in the shadows. Carson Steele looked like Marshawn Lynch while trying to make the team and thinking about him going one-on-one with the Falcons linebacker isn't pleasant.
Also Read: Steelers regretting Arthur Smith hire after just two games
This is another week where you would love to have Nate Landman on the field. Unfortunately, we won't see the breakout linebacker on the field for quite some time after he was placed on injured reserve.