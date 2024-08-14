This Falcons-Jets trade brings disgruntled Haason Reddick to Atlanta
By Mike Luciano
The Atlanta Falcons' new-look pass rush took a major punch in the face after their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins. Rookie edge rusher Bralen Trice, widely regarded as a steal in the third round, tore his ACL and would miss his entire rookie season. Where would the possible replacements even come from?
Luckily for the Falcons, New York Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick has requested a trade before ever playing for the team. While Reddick alleges the Jets are not moving forward with a contract extension after trading for him knowing he wanted a new deal, the team is hinting that Reddick went back on his word to play out the final year of his deal.
While the Jets have been adamant about refusing to trade Reddick, Terry Fontenot will at least need to pick up the phone and make them say no. If the Falcons make a compelling enough offer, perhaps the Jets will change their mind.
With Reddick having been acquired for a 2026 third-round pick that could turn into a second if some very difficult conditions are met, New York won't give him away for pennies on the dollar. They may ask for one of Atlanta's players in addition to some extra draft compensation.
This Falcons-Jets trade brings Haason Reddick to Atlanta
Trading Carter would give the Jets an edge rusher to replace Reddick, though he would likely slide into a backup role behind Pro Bowler Jermaine Johnson and 2023 first-rounder Will McDonald. It's not ideal for the Jets, but it's better than having a possible malcontent messing up the mojo on a contender.
The Falcons would need to clear more space elsewhere to afford a bigger Reddick deal, as the money they have tied up in both Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback gives them the least cap space in the league currently. However, there is an army of cap gymnastics specialists who can figure out how to get that done.
From a football standpoint, Reddick coming to Atlanta would be transformative. The defense needed a star edge rusher even with Trice, and Reddick is one of just a handful of players who have recorded at least 10 sacks in each of the last four seasons.
If the Jets go back on their stance, the Falcons should be at the front of the line, as Reddick could singlehandedly change the shape of their defense.