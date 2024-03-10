Top-10 free agency targets for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
These ten players will be targeted by the Atlanta Falcons when free agency kicks off
You shouldn't be surprised to see a bunch of wide receivers on this list—the position is a graveyard for the Falcons.
Marquise Brown needs to be a top target. While he has never been among the elite receivers in the game, he provides big-play ability and killer speed. Adding a quarterback and Brown to this offense would make them unstoppable.
This would be a needle-moving signing by the Atlanta Falcons. Danielle Hunter has been one of the best in the game when it comes to getting to the quarterback. His size, speed, and versatility will make him a hot commodity. He can line up in the dirt or he can stand up and burst off the line. This would be a Jessie Bates-type signing.
This has been a hot topic recently. There have been all types of rumors swirling around Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons—some may be true while others have already been dispelled.
The is no doubt that the Falcons are interested but how much are they willing to pay him? More than Minnesota? Those are two massive questions since the sweepstakes appear to be down to those two teams.