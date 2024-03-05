What team could the Atlanta Falcons swap with in a trade-up scenario?
What teams could the Atlanta Falcons trade up with in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Any team that needs a quarterback and doesn't hold the first-overall pick will be discussed as a trade-up candidate.
The Atlanta Falcons are just that. They will be a prime candidate to trade up from the eighth-overall pick they currently hold. If they elect to do so, what teams ahead of them would be willing to swap places with them?
There should be a few options if the Atlanta Falcons want a higher draft pick
There are seven teams ahead of the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft and it is best that we start by looking at who those teams are.
- Bears
- Commanders
- Patriots
- Cardinals
- Chargers
- Giants
- Titans
The number one thing that would prevent a team from trading back is a need at the quarterback position. Out of those seven teams, only one has an unquestioned franchise quarterback—the Los Angeles Chargers with Justin Herbert. One can assume, that with the right offer, they would be willing to move back a few spots. The issue is that it might be too little, too late at pick five.
Outside of L.A., the Titans probably won't be looking for a quarterback and you could probably throw the Cardinals and Giants in there as well.
We are left with three teams and the first-overall Chicago Bears are the most intriguing; will they trade Justin Fields? Right now, it seems like a strong likelihood, if they can find a buyer. If FIelds is shipped off then the first-overall pick is not for sale.
The second and third-overall picks are also off-limits as of now. It would take the Patriots or Commanders signing someone like Kirk Cousins or trading for Justin Fields for the Falcons to have the opportunity to enter the top three.
To sum it all up, as we stand right now, you can assume that the highest pick you can trade for is the fourth-overall pick. The Cardinals were willing to sell in last year's draft and the same could happen this year with so many holes to fill.
But, as I said about the Chargers' fifth-overall pick, trading with Arizona might be too little, too late. In this scenario, you would be drafting the fourth quarterback with the fourth pick which would be an overly aggressive move.
For the Atlanta Falcons to land a top two or three prospect at the quarterback position, something dramatic will have to happen in free agency or on the trade block.