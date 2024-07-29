Who will emerge as the 5 best Atlanta Falcons players in 2024?
Last season was a disappointment for the Atlanta Falcons. Despite having uncertainty at the quarterback position, we thought they had enough talent to put enough points on the board for their emerging defense. Instead, they often hung their defense out to dry and couldn't find any consistency.
However, they had a few players who were simply excellent. Chris Lindstrom continued his dominance while newcomers Jessie Bates and Bijan Robinson played phenomenally.
2024 will see even more players make their way into the conversation as the five best on the team. Let's take a look at the players who are well on their way.
The no doubt best players on the Atlanta Falcons
Chris Lindstrom, RG
His dominance has been incredible these past few years. He has been the best at his position for two years in a row now and that won't change as he enters the prime of his career.
The unquestioned leader of the steady Atlanta Falcons offensive line is also the best player on the team. There is only one player that may have an argument as the best and he is next up on this list.
Jessie Bates III, S
Jessie Bates is the best safety in the league. I know there are some fans of an NFC South rival who will argue that but look at what Bates did in his first season with the Dirty Birds. He completely changed the tone of the defense. Suddenly, they became the driving force of the team and he was the only player on the backend who could snag interceptions.
The top candidates for the top five Atlanta Falcons players
Kirk Cousins, QB
It isn't often you can add a quarterback who was on an MVP pace last season. The Falcons have to be ecstatic for what their offense can be this season. There isn't much more you can say, he is an excellent player at the most important position. He is in for a big year.
Bijan Robinson, RB
The expectations for Bijan Robinson are sky-high. He is one of the most talented players in the league and is in an offense that will give him all sorts of opportunities. Just consider that there was no one better against stacked boxes last year and with a passing offense that figures to be much better, 2024 will be an explosive year for the sophomore.
Drake London, WR
The big receiver will finally be in an advantageous situation. It is easy to forget the talent London has because of the lack of opportunities but that shouldn't be a problem as he enters his third year.
Kyle Pitts, TE
Kyle Pitts has to be the most excited player in the NFL right now. He is loving the idea of having an accurate quarterback and I think you can say the same thing for the fans. The most talented tight-end prospect in the history of the NFL is ready to have his second big season.
A.J. Terrell, CB
Let's be honest, there aren't many defensive candidates for this list but A.J. Terrell is one of the few. The standout cornerback has routinely flown under the radar as one of the best in the NFL. His spot in the top five might be in peril due to uncertainty around him. He will have to tunnel his talents and control what he can control.
Grady Jarrett, DT
Grady Jarrett's spot on this list is dependent on his recovery. By all accounts, he is back to full strength. He will have to improve from last year due to the many talented players on this team.
Breakout candidates for the top five Atlanta Falcons
Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE
Arnold Ebiketie has shown flashes of excellence during his short NFL career. He will see a lot more opportunities in his third year because he is the piece that will be counted on. There is no doubt he can be a ten-plus sack producer this season.
Troy Andersen, LB
There is no doubt what Troy Andersen can become. He is among the most athletic players in the league, let alone at his position. His health is the big question. If he can stay on the field then he can become one of the league's most dynamic defenders.