Will Michael Penix Jr. start in first game with Falcons on Friday?
Much of the hype with the Atlanta Falcons lies in the quarterback position. Last year, that was anything but the case but the team addressed the position in a big way this offseason and fans are excited.
We already know who will start week one of the regular season at home, Kirk Cousins. However, there is a lot of excitement around his projected backup and the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Michael Penix Jr.
Friday's preseason game in Miami against the Dolphins will mark the debut of the former Washington Husky who will likely find himself trotting out to take the season's first snap.
Michael Penix Jr. will likely be the starter to open Falcons preseason
The Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to take the field on Friday at 7 pm ET. They will be following their joint practices with the Miami Dolphins with the televised preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium.
As we just mentioned, many eyes will be on the quarterback position for the Dirty Birds. Kirk Cousins stated that he doesn't believe the team will let him take the field in any of the three games, especially the first one.
That leaves Michael Penix Jr., Taylor Heinicke, and the recently-signed Nathan Rourke to handle four quarters of football.
The only question remaining is whether the rookie or veteran will start. While we don't have a sure answer yet, I would anticipate Penix to be the signal caller on the first handful of drives. From what we have seen in training camp, the coaching staff already has confidence in their future franchise quarterback.
Not to mention, Heinicke already stated that he sees "the writing on the wall" which is something you wouldn't expect to hear from the starting quarterback in game one. Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson want to see him get action with the best players who will take the field.
Expect to see a lot of the lefty over the three preseason games against the Dolphins, Ravens, and Jaguars.