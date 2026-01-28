Power rankings prove Falcons have serious chance winning NFC South in 2026

The 2025 season within the NFC South was very interesting, to say the least. Three teams, including the Atlanta Falcons went 8-9 (Panthers & Buccaneers also), and the Saints finished last at 6-11. The fact that there was a three-way tie for first place despite all teams having a losing record is laughable. Each team had a negative point differential as well.

The Falcons were in contention for the division, until they started to fall apart after their impressive Week 6 win over the Buffalo Bills. They were 3-2 at that moment, but then they went 1-7 down the stretch which put them out of playoff contention.

They then decided to play solid football the last month of the season that helped them rip off four consecutive wins to end the season, including one that gave the Panthers the division since Atlanta beat New Orleans in Week 18.

The Panthers may have won the division, but it was because of pure luck. They couldn’t even beat Tampa Bay in Week 18 to secure the division themselves. They needed Atlanta’s help which is hilarious. Based on what happened this season and going into 2026, the Falcons are set up to win the division under Kevin Stefanski, and recent power rankings proves it.

Power rankings shows fans that Falcons should be in better position to win division in 2026

Lou Scataglia from NFL Spin Zone recently ranked the eliminated teams from the playoffs after both the Broncos and Rams were kicked out, and at the very bottom of the list on the power rankings are the Panthers.

"The Carolina Panthers were a losing team in the regular season and are nothing more than that - Bryce Young played the best football of his career in 2025 but was largely average, if that. Until Carolina upgrades at QB, they won't go further than this. To give the team credit, though, they did give the LA Rams a run for their money in the Wild Card Round." Lou Scataglia, NFL Spin Zone

The Panthers had one of their best seasons in recent memory, and yet they still needed all kinds of help to get into the playoffs. With the Falcons hiring Kevin Stefanski and them already having a solid defense and good playmakers on offense, Atlanta has a serious case to make as the team to beat in the division.

Now granted, a lot of pressure will be on Michael Penix Jr. to deliver, but if he does, the division is going to run through Atlanta.