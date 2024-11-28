Predicting the Falcons' final 6 games as they strive for NFC South supremacy
The Atlanta Falcons won the NFC South in 2016 and reached the Super Bowl that season. We don't need to discuss how that ended for them but the hope following that historic season was that the Falcons would continue their dominating ways.
That was not the case. The Falcons fell into obscurity not long after and finally look to be trending in the right direction. They're 6-5 through their first 11 games and have six games remaining to stave off the 5-6 Buccaneers for their first division title in eight years. The Falcons currently sit with a 68% chance of making the playoffs while Tampa has a 51% chance so it's definitely a tight race between the two teams.
Let's take a look at the remaining six games for the Falcons and see if they'll be able to hold onto first place or if they'll end up choking away the division title at the last second.
Week 13: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The last time we saw the Falcons, they were getting the brakes beaten off of them by the Broncos. Why is this relevant, you ask? Well, because the first game the Falcons will play coming out of their bye is against another AFC West team and one that is coming off a frustrating loss.
The Falcons do get the Chargers at home but are underdogs in the betting world, as of this writing. It's not hard to see why that is, as the Chargers are a physical team who are going to give the Falcons fits. With the Falcons not having much of a pass rush, don't be surprised to see the Chargers offense cook.
This game will come down to if the Falcons offense can respond to the Chargers' big plays. Having a bye week before this game is great for Atlanta but with LA fighting for a playoff spot as well, they might simply want this game more.
Prediction: Falcons 21, Chargers 30
Week 14: @ Minnesota Vikings
Unfortunately the Falcons have another tough game in Week 14 and this time they have to hit the road to play the Vikings up north in Minnesota. It'll be Kirk Cousins' first game against his old team and while Falcons fans are hoping he sticks it to them, it won't be an easy match-up by any means.
The Vikings boast a stingy defense that is going to throw everything it can at Cousins. Meanwhile, the offense has been better than expected with Sam Darnold slinging the pigskin and you can never count out Justin Jefferson from having a massive game.
While I'd love to predict an upset win from Atlanta in Cousins' return to Minnesota, I'm not sure the Falcons will have what it takes to get this W.
Prediction: Falcons 17, Vikings 24
Week 15: @ Las Vegas Raiders
Finally, the Falcons will have a game that they should be favored in, as they hit the road for Sin City for a date with the Raiders. This season has not been kind to the Raiders, who have just two wins through their first 11 games and don't look to be on their way to success anytime soon.
While this is a road game, the Falcons will hopefully have no problems disposing of the Raiders and getting back into the win column. Crazier things have happened though so it's certainly not a guarantee but if the Falcons can't beat the Raiders, maybe they shouldn't make the playoffs.
Prediction: Falcons 24, Raiders 10
Week 16: vs. New York Giants
The Falcons were thrown another bone here with a winnable game against the pitiful Giants. It's been a miserable season for the Giants, who have two wins through 11 games and are spiraling out of control.
As I said with the Raiders, if the Falcons can't win this game, they really have no business making the playoffs. The Giants don't do anything well except losing so this would be an absolutely embarrassing loss for Atlanta if things played out that way. Fortunately, the Falcons are talented enough that they should win this one handily and stay alive in the NFC South race.
Prediction: Falcons 31, Giants 13
Week 17: @ Washington Commanders
Kirk Cousins will play his other former team in Week 17 when the Falcons head to our nation's capital for a date with the Commanders. The good news for the Falcons is that the Commanders have cooled off considerably after their red-hot start when their offense looked unstoppable.
Since that hot start, the Commanders have lost three straight games and look to be trending in the wrong direction. While there's still fear that Washington could find its footing and be back to its red-hot ways by the time the Falcons come to town, right now, the team doesn't look threatening whatsoever. This went from an "oh no" game on the schedule to a winnable game in a matter of weeks.
Prediction: Falcons 28, Commanders 24
Week 18: vs. Carolina Panthers
The Falcons got one of the best gifts the NFL could give them: A Week 18 game against the Panthers! While these aren't the same pitiful Panthers that Falcons fans enjoyed laughing at early on in the season, they're still very beatable.
The only thing that could be scary for Falcons fans here is if Atlanta needs a win to clinch because we've seen how that motivates even the worst of teams. If the Panthers have any motivation to fight and keep the Falcons from winning a division title, it'll show in this Week 18 match-up.
Fortunately, the Falcons should prevail. Again, if they can't defeat a beatable Panthers team, maybe missing the playoffs isn't the worst thing for this team.
Prediction: Falcons 30, Panthers 21
While I had the Falcons starting off this stretch of their schedule with two straight losses to drop them to 6-7, they eventually rebound to win their final four games. That would give them a final record of 10-7, which is hopefully enough to win the NFC South.
Their only real competition for the division crown is Tampa Bay, who face the Panthers twice and then the Raiders, Chargers, Cowboys, and Saints as well. That's a significantly easier schedule than what Atlanta has in front of them and it wouldn't be crazy to say the Buccaneers either run the table or drop just one game out of that bunch. If they do, they'll sit with either the same record as Atlanta or slightly better with an 11-6 record.
Fortunately, the Falcons own the tiebreaker over Tampa after sweeping them on the year. The hope moving forward is that the Falcons take care of their business while rooting for the Buccaneers to lose at least two games. Fingers crossed!