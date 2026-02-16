Puka Nacua said what Falcons fans have been screaming for years about A.J. Terrell

A.J. Terrell is an elite cornerback, and he was just publicly noticed by an elite weapon. Los Angeles Rams superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua was asked who the three cornerbacks he's faced throughout his career are, and to the surprise of many NFL fans, Terrell made the cut.

If you watched the Atlanta Falcons host the Rams this season, this comes as no surprise. Nacua currently holds the all-time record for career receiving yards per game. While his three-year career is far from over, this showcases how historic he's been through nearly his entire rookie contract.

When Terrell faced Nacua on December 29, he didn't disappoint. Terrell held Nacua to just five catches for 47 yards on 10 targets. The 47 yards were by far the least amount Nacua recorded through any game he finished in 2025.

Nacua caught just two passes for 28 yards in Week 6, but left early due to injury. In fact, Terrell held him to less yards than any defense the Rams faced in the playoffs. The same Seahawks defense that held the Patriots to just thirteen points surrendered 165 yards to Nacua in the NFC Championship.

Puka Nacua pays high respects to AJ Terrell after just one meeting

The last time the BYU product recorded less than 47 yards in any game he completed was the final game of his rookie campaign in 2023. If that doesn't showcase the dominant performance Terrell put on in the upset win, nothing will.

The Clemson star recorded a dozen passes defended last season, his most since 2021, and two forced fumbles. He allowed the lowest QBR (87.8) and completion percentage (53.1) since his Sophomore campaign in 2021.

Somehow, he logged a career-worst PFF 57.7 grade, which ranks 76th out of 114 cornerbacks, which is an absolute joke. He ranked eighth in pass breakups, second in forced fumbles, and 22nd in solo tackles among all cornerbacks in the league.

Oh by the way, he allowed the least amount of yards after the catch of his career. Just 99. This past December was the only time Nacua had faced Terrell in his short career, which shows how much respect he's already gained for the veteran.

Terrell signed a four-year, $81 million contract that expires after the 2028 season. With current NFL schedule rotations, the Falcons are expected to face the Rams next in the regular season in 2028.

At that point, Terrell will be 30 and likely past his prime. If the Dirty Birds want to show off their elite cornerback against one of the world's best receivers, they'll have to make the playoffs. Unfortunately for Falcons fans, Atlanta has been allergic to this concept for far too long.

Regardless of future matchups, it's awesome to hear that Nacua respects Terrell after just one matchup against him.