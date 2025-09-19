Raheem Morris and Jeff Ulbrich’s united vision has the Falcons' defense taking flight

The year was 2020. The Falcons were 0-5 and struggling. Head coach Dan Quinn had just been fired, and the NFL was in the middle of a pandemic that was causing chaos.

Raheem Morris was given the interim head coach role, Jeff Ulbrich took over the defense, and suddenly the two were put in charge of holding together a team that felt like it was coming apart.

Practices were canceled, the defensive line was stuck in quarantine, and by the time Saturday rolled around, the Falcons had to charter a second plane just to get enough players to the next game in Minnesota. But amidst the chaos, Morris and Ulbrich forged something that would last.

“I think Rah knew who I was and I knew who Rah was, but if there was any doubt, that gets absolutely eliminated at that moment,” Ulbrich said.

After Matt Ryan threw for four touchdowns, the Dirty Birds managed to upset the Vikings 40-23. However, the most important thing was the chemistry that began to take shape between the two coaches.

Raheem Morris' last victory over Minnesota holds true importance

That chaotic week served as the foundation for the trust Morris and Ulbrich still lean on today. Morris remembers it well, even if the details blur.

“Not a lot,” he said with a laugh. “It was definitely a blur, but I definitely remember the win.”

What he does recall clearly is how much he leaned on Ulbrich.

“I don’t think it was Brich and I. I think it was more me leaning on Brich,” Morris said. “Like when it came to taking over the defensive responsibilities and being able to manage things similar to how it is now.”

Now, in 2025, the two no longer carry interim tags. Morris is the Falcons’ head coach, Ulbrich his trusted defensive coordinator who has rebuilt the defense.

The Falcons enter this season with real aspirations, and much of that belief stems from the steady leadership at the top. Morris and Ulbrich have been tested before, and those scars from 2020 have become strengths today.

For a franchise trying to take the next step, it’s a competitive advantage.

As Ulbrich put it: “Although nobody wants to go through adversity like that, there’s tremendous power in it.”

That power now fuels a Falcons coaching staff that’s building around Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback, Bijan Robinson in the backfield, and a defense led by a strong rookie core, Jessie Bates III and A.J. Terrell. A team designed to win now and contend for years to come.

