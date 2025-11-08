Raheem Morris brutally threw Parker Romo under the bus in the saddest possible way

The Atlanta Falcons should have upset the New England Patriots in Week 9, but their kicker woes came back to haunt them once again. Just like how Younghoe Koo missed a game-tying field goal back in Week 1, Parker Romo shanked an extra point that was the main reason Atlanta lost 24-23.

Obviously, the loss doesn't fall solely on his shoulders, but that doesn't make it hurt any less. The Dirty Birds released him in favor of Zane Gonzalez on Tuesday, but that didn't stop Raheem Morris from calling out the 28-year-old for missing the kick while addressing the media earlier this week.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said “at the end of the day, you got to make that kick.” The PAT would have tied the game and given Atlanta a chance to pull off a comeback win. — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) November 3, 2025

Since Koo's stark fall-off from his 2020 self, the revolving door at kicker has been in full force for the Falcons. Romo was off to a fantastic start in red and black after making five field goals in his debut, but things went downhill from there.

It was evident the team never really trusted him—especially from distance—despite going 11-for-14 on kicks this season, so the move didn't come as much of a surprise. And it's hard to blame them after last weekend.

Raheem Morris is one of multiple Falcons coaches to call out Parker Romo

Romo wasn't bad by any means, but this stint with the Falcons was his first true experience as a team's full-time starting kicker. He was the Vikings' injury replacement for Will Reichard last season, but this was the first time was truly his—until he managed to lose it like Koo did.

The Georgia native was seen visibly upset entering the locker room, and it's not surprising as to why. When you give it your all to accomplish your NFL dream of playing for your hometown team, only for the fanbase to turn against you is the most deflating feeling you can come across—especially since fans seem to be happy he was cut.

The second-year coach was blunt about his expectations, but Morris does have a history of evading questions and never truly taking accountability for losses. So for as much as this one falls on Romo's shoulders, this is a game that Atlanta should have won if it wasn't for coaching ineptitude.

And to add insult to injury, he wasn't the only coach to subtly call him out. Special teams coordinator Marquice Williams said the team was looking for "a consistent presence" at kicker. He also called out Romo for the costly miss, but also mentioned the stalled drive on the ensuing possession.

If it wasn't for this kick, this game goes into overtime at the very least, but listening to Morris at the podium is starting to get pretty sickening—and Romo's presence doesn't change that.