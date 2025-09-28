Younghoe Koo's Giants flop just confirmed the Falcons made the right call

It's been a dramatic fall from grace for Younghoe Koo, and the former Falcons standout is not off to a hot start in the Big Apple. After signing with the New York Giants' practice squad earlier this week, the expectation was that he would be activated to kick in Week 4 against the Chargers after Graham Gano was placed on IR with a groin injury.

Instead, Koo’s comeback bid hit another snag. Despite early reports suggesting he had won New York’s kicker competition, that turned out to be far from reality. At the eleventh hour, the Giants handed the job to Jude McAtamney, leaving the 31-year-old on the outside looking in once again.

Giants elevate Jude McAtamney and he’ll handle the kicking duties tomorrow. Competed with Younghoe Koo this week. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 27, 2025

It wasn’t too long ago that Koo was considered one of the league’s premier kickers, drilling clutch kicks with ease after making 90% of his field goals in back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021. Now, he looks like a shell of that player and is even fighting to crack an NFL roster.

Younghoe Koo loses Giants kicker battle in shocking twist

The saddest part is that not only did Koo lose the kicker battle—he lost it to a guy who has attempted just one career field goal. McAtamney started for the Giants in Week 9 of 2024, which marked the only NFL start of the 25-year-old's young career. Yet somehow, a player with 93 NFL starts and over 200 field goal attempts was less ready to Brian Daboll.

Meanwhile, Koo has been named a Pro Bowler and has converted on nearly 86% of his field goal attempts as a pro, but the fall off has been steep. He made just 73.5% of his field goals a season ago—which marked a career-low— and Raheem Morris knew it was time to move on after he missed a game-tying field goal against the Buccaneers in Week 1.

His setback doesn't mean the Falcons’ decision to turn the page hasn't come with headaches. After a dazzling debut, Parker Romo was shaky in Week 3, and Morris has admitted competition will remain ongoing as the Dirty Birds possess two kickers on their practice squad.

But even as his replacement struggles, fans are grateful Atlanta isn’t stuck watching Koo's decline continue to unfold in clutch time. If anything, Koo’s inability to beat out a journeyman for a job in New York validates the Falcons’ difficult decision—but fans are still rooting for him to get his shot elsewhere.

