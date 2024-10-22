Raheem Morris' comments are every Falcons fan's worst nightmare
As has been so common for the Atlanta Falcons, the pass rush is an utter disaster. The defense has had to rely on the secondary to be perfect and, as we just saw in Week 7, perfection isn't realistic.
The biggest concern entering the season was edge rusher but we expected the interior of the line and Matt Judon to do enough damage. That has not happened and it is fair to think that a trade must be made for the Falcons to be contenders.
However, Raheem Morris dashed those hopes last week by saying that it move is unlikely to happen.
Sunday's game felt like a measuring stick for the unit as they faced one of the league's worst offensive lines. Predictably, they only managed one sack, coming from James Smith-Williams. Yet another week of failure makes the head coach's comments even more concerning.
We should be worried about the Falcons' approach at edge rusher
There is a lot to love about how Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot have managed the Atlanta Falcons. The two have put together a relatively successful season so far and have the team in the thick of the race.
With that being said, they are where they are by the skin of their teeth. Outside of their game against Carolina, they could have easily lost every game they won and a big reason for that is their inability to pressure opposing quarterbacks.
Fans and analysts have been pleading for a blockbuster move to be made for someone like Maxx Crosby or Myles Garrett, which is likely too much to ask for. Acquiring someone like Azeez Ojulari seems more realistic.
At least until you look back on what Raheem Morris said last week on Dukes and Bell radio show when asked if a move for a pass rusher may happen.
"Nothing. Would shock me."- Raheem Morris
Make no mistake about it, Morris knows what is happening in the front office. He knows if there are talks happening between Fontenot and other teams. The fact that he is so blunt with his answer means nothing is happening, which is worrisome.
This is a defense that has six sacks in seven games—only two and a half of which are from edge rushers.
Not making a move means you are banking on Matt Judon returning to old form and Arnold Ebiketie breaking out. Based on what we have seen, it would take a miracle for either of those things to happen.
This feels like a season that will require perfection from the offense and the secondary if the Atlanta Falcons want to be relevant in January.