Raheem Morris delivers uneasy Drake London injury update no Falcons fan hoped for

The Atlanta Falcons have missed Drake London amid his two-game absence, and last week certainly proved it. Atlanta was forced to utilize David Sills and Deven Thompkins more in the receiving game, and it didn't work. The Falcons lost to the woeful 3-9 Jets, and are losers of six of the last seven.

As for his status, Raheem Morris said that London is considered "day-to-day" and "has a chance" of playing against the Seahawks. This is not great news, especially considering Seattle boasts one of the highest-powered offenses in the league, and the Falcons' only chance to win is in a shootout.

Raheem Morris says WR Drake London is now day to day and "has a chance" to play this weekend. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) December 1, 2025

A shootout is not something the Falcons are accustomed to this season, but are used to losing one- score games. In the six most recent losses, four were decided by one score. If Atlanta even dreams of being this close to Seattle on Sunday, London must play.

Falcons have no reason to rush Drake London back from injury

The problem is, it doesn't really matter. Having him healthy and ready to go for Week 15 would be better than forcing him into action in Week 14, and him re-aggravating his knee issue. It's now about getting reps for next season, and proving yourself for starting time, that's what this season has turned into. But the 24-year-old star has nothing else to prove.

London has already done that, and is eyeing down a potential monstrous contract this offseason. The Falcons picked up his fifth-year option for 2026, but then his contract ends. If Morris doesn't soon figure out what the future will look like, London may be traded or forced to test the free agent market.

Hopefully the 24-year-old doesn't get that far, but thanks to the ridiculous Kirk Cousins contract, the Falcons boast one of the worst financial situations in the league. There's no wiggle room, unless serious moves are made, and Terry Fontenot hasn't made many good moves recently.

With this season an absolute wash, and no hope in sight, there's no reason to play London this week. While it would nice to see him on the field tearing up defenses, he's more valuable in lineups during the fantasy football playoffs than with the Falcons at this point in the year.

We'll learn a lot on Wednesday once practice begins, but he failed to register even a limited practice last week. With recent reports, the teams short fallings, and next year turning priority, I don't expect London to play this week, and he probably shouldn't.