Falcons’ Week 13 loss has Raheem Morris approaching a move he's too scared to make

It's become abundantly clear that Raheem Morris' future with the Atlanta Falcons is in jeopardy. He looked like a shoo-in to be fired earlier this season, but this question comes with legitimate debate now, especially when you consider that the Falcons are rolling with Kirk Cousins the rest of the way.

However, it's become clear what Morris needs to do to keep this job: fire Zac Robinson. In Week 13's 27-24 loss to the measly New York Jets, the Dirty Birds' offense looked shaky following a strong showing against the Saints, which made the calls for Robinson's job grow louder than ever before.

At this point, the 49-year-old's own days are numbered, but his OC needs to go far sooner. Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts were the only offensive players who showed up against the Jets, while Cousins looked like the aging bridge starter we saw in his limited action from earlier this season.

Falcons' loss to Jets should be the nail in the coffin for Zac Robinson

Cousins completed 21 of 34 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown in the loss, and while those numbers were adequate, they did not tell the whole picture. The inclement weather in East Rutherford saw Atlanta''s banged-up receiver core struggle to hold onto the football once again.

With Drake London sidelined for the second consecutive game, Darnell Mooney struggled, as Bijan, Pitts, and Tyler Allgeier managed to log more receiving yards than him following his best game of the season. And both he and David Sills V dropped passes on the Falcons' final offensive drive.

Those drops led to them going three-and-out before a defensive collapse set up a game-winning field goal from Jets kicker Nick Folk. Bijan was the lone bright spot for Robinson's offense, as his 141-yard rushing day ignited a unit that generated zero spark as they fell to a dismal 4-8 on the season.

Making matters even worse is that the special teams looked putrid once again while the defense allowed Jets wideout Adonai Mitchell to record the first 100-yard game of his young career. But worse than that was witnessing Robinson's offense take another dramatic step back on Sunday.

They're near the bottom of the league practically every offensive statistic, and that's because of play-calling. The shift to an under center, play-action attack worked last week, but the loss affirmed that Robinson's play-calling has hurt both Penix and the four-time Pro Bowl QB throughout this season.

However, some of the blame has to be directed towards the signal-callers, but most of the offensive ineptitude should be attributed to the 39-year-old coordinator who has no idea how to utilize the plethora of talent at his disposal.