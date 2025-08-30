Raheem Morris' idea to switch rising superstar's position would be a disaster

The right tackle position suddenly became a problem for the Atlanta Falcons weeks ago after Kaleb McGary and Storm Norton's injuries, and they have yet to come up with a concrete solution.

Most likely, versatile veteran Elijah Wilkinson will hold the position down until Norton can return from the IR. But the Falcons are still looking at other avenues, including one that could turn into a disaster.

Raheem Morris said Matthew Bergeron is someone the Falcons have considered at right tackle. Said the team has worked him there. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) August 28, 2025

There is no way around it, this is a terrible idea! The coaching staff shouldn't even be considering moving their budding superstar to offensive tackle.

Matt Bergeron's development can't be disrupted by position change

Moving Bergeron to the outside doesn't solve a problem; it creates a new problem.

The Falcons would hope the third-year pro could play outside, but there would be many growing pains. He isn't going to take over and immediately become Kaleb McGary; it would take time, if he is even capable of doing so.

And then who will play left guard?

The move would create two holes in Atlanta's offensive line.

Not to mention, Bergeron is growing into a superstar. Last year, he was excellent and helped solidify the spot opposite Chris Lindstrom. Moving him elsewhere will stunt his ascent to being one of the league's best.

The Dirty Birds must move forward with Elijah Wilkinson at right tackle, and not even consider moving their standout left guard.

It will take a committee to cover up the hole on the right side, with pressure falling mostly on the shoulders of Wilkinson, Michael Penix Jr., and Zac Robinson.

Unfortunately, the front office didn't address offensive line depth enough in the offseason, and they are already feeling the effects. Hopefully, everyone does their job, and we all forget about this in two weeks.

